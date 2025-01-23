Aston Villa reject Blackburn and Sevilla approaches for youngster

Aston Villa have reportedly rejected an approach from Sevilla for 21-year-old centre-back Lamare Bogarde.

Sky Sports News reports that Sevilla are keen to sign the 21-year-old in the 2025 January transfer window, but Villa are reluctant to let him leave.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to keep the young defender in his squad for the second part of the season.

Blackburn have also seen an attempt to bring in Bogarde on loan in January rejected by Aston Villa.

Lamare Bogarde featured as a substitute against Arsenal last weekend.

Bogarde came close to joining Nottingham Forest last summer, but rejected the move and instead signed a new contract at Aston Villa.