Aston Villa reject Everton bid for midfielder

Aston Villa have turned down an £18 million bid from Everton for club captain John McGinn and insist the midfielder is not for sale this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Villa are determined to keep hold of the 30-year-old, who remains a key figure in Unai Emery’s plans.

Everton manager David Moyes is eager to bring in McGinn, valuing his leadership and versatility. However, Villa are standing firm.

Newcastle United have also shown interest in McGinn as they aim to strengthen their squad for both Premier League and Champions League action.

While no formal approach has been made in the 2025 summer transfer window, the Magpies are monitoring the situation closely.

McGinn joined Villa in 2018 and remains a fan favourite at Villa Park.