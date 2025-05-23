Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds Utd target Southampton star

Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds United are all reportedly targeting Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Portuguese talent impressed during a tough season for the Saints, earning the club’s Player of the Season award after scoring twice and providing three assists in 35 league appearances.

Following Southampton’s relegation, Fernandes is expected to depart, with the club valuing him at around £25 million in the 2025 summer transfer window.

His versatility and energy have caught the attention of top-flight sides looking to strengthen their midfield. Fernandes can operate both in a holding role and further up the pitch.

According to Football Insider, Villa, West Ham, and Leeds are eager to bring him in as part of their respective rebuilds.

With Southampton aiming to balance the books after relegation, Fernandes looks increasingly likely to leave St Mary’s this summer.