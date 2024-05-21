Aston Villa willing to sell defender this summer

Aston Villa are prepared to sell central defender Diego Carlos as they navigate the financial requirements of profit and sustainability rules despite a £50 million windfall from qualifying for the Champions League.

The Brazilian, who earns £100,000 a week, is one of the key players Villa is willing to offload to balance their books, according to the Telegraph.

While academy product Jacob Ramsey is drawing interest, he has no desire to leave, and the club hopes to avoid selling him.

Villa needs to offset new signings with player sales during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The club’s strategy to offer bonuses for any European competition, triggered last season, has mitigated the financial impact of Champions League qualification.

AC Milan has shown interest in Diego Carlos, who joined Villa two years ago for £26 million. Selling him would provide financial relief by freeing up wage space and aiding compliance with sustainability regulations.