Aston Villa ‘working on deal’ to sign youngster

Aston Villa are reportedly working on a deal to sign 19-year-old Colombian defender Yeimar Mosquera from Orsomarso SC.

The Athletic reports that the Premier League club has made an approach for the young centre-back, who joined the second-division Colombian side in January.

Yeimar Mosquera, who has featured for Colombia’s under-20 team, made 20 domestic appearances last season, scoring twice.

If the deal goes through, Mosquera would become Villa’s ninth signing this summer as Unai Emery continues to strengthen the squad ahead of their Champions League campaign.

However, the teenager is viewed as a prospect for the future and may be loaned to Villa’s Spanish sister club, Real Union, for further development.