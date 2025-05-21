Atletico Madrid join Man Utd and Barcelona in race for Aston Villa star

Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer, intensifying interest from top European clubs.

The Argentina international was visibly emotional during Villa’s final home game, sparking speculation over a potential exit.

With Manchester United and Barcelona already keen, Atletico could now rival both for his signature.

Martinez has been vital for Unai Emery’s side, helping secure Champions League football with a string of standout displays.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Atletico boss Diego Simeone sees Martinez as a possible replacement for Jan Oblak, should the Slovenian leave in the 2025 summer transfer window.

With Martinez available and Premier League suitors circling, the race to secure the World Cup winner’s services promises to heat up in the coming weeks.