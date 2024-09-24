Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid join Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool in race for Nottingham Forest ace

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for Nottingham Forest ace Murillo.

HITC reports that Real Madrid have been watching Murillo, after failing to land Leny Yoro in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Murillo has become a key player for Nottingham Forest since joining the club in a £11million deal from Brazilian side Corinthians.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keeping an eye on the highly-rated centre-half.

Reports back in April suggested that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United were keen on signing Murillo.

The report claimed back then that Nottingham wanted around £20million for the defender, but that number is expected to be significantly higher this time around.