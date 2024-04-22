Barcelona join Arsenal in chase for £90m-rated Newcastle United star

Barcelona have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak in the summer.

Barcelona sees Alexander Isak as a prospective successor to Robert Lewandowski and The Sun reports that the Spanish side are lining up a £90million bid for the striker.

With Newcastle United needing to comply with financial regulations, a sale could be on the cards.

Arsenal continues to track Isak, viewing him as a crucial addition to enhance their attack next season, especially as they aim to strengthen their title challenge after narrowly missing out this year.

A source told The Sun: “Isak is emerging as one of the best strikers in Europe, and Barcelona have been scouting him since Christmas.

“They see him as a player who could come in and lead their line for the next three or four years and be a massive success.

“He has all the attributes and would be a superb signing.

“Although Isak is happy at Newcastle, the chance of a move to a club like Barcelona would be very difficult to turn down.

“Newcastle know they will need to raise funds in the summer which is why Barcelona are ready to make their move.

“And, at 24 years of age, his best years are ahead of him.”