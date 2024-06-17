Barcelona lining up cash plus player bid for Newcastle star

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a cash-plus-player offer to secure Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona plans to include Danish defender Andreas Christensen in their bid to overcome Financial Fair Play limitations and make the deal feasible.

Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100 million release clause, remains a top target for Barca. The club hopes that including Christensen in the deal will make their proposal more attractive to Newcastle.

This creative approach reflects Barca’s ongoing efforts to strengthen their squad despite financial constraints.

However, Barcelona may face competition from Manchester City, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain, who are also interested in the talented midfielder.