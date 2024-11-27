Barcelona lining up ‘smart’ move for Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal, Man Utd and Bayern Munich target

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres that would include a previous deal.

Diario Sport reports that Barcelona are looking at using Francisco Trincao to get an advantage in the battle to sign the Sporting CP star.

Barcelona have a buyback option as well as a 50% sell-on clause on Trincao, who left the club to join Sporting CP in the summer of 2023.

The Spanish giants would be ready to give up on one or both of these clauses in order to help secure a deal for Gyokeres.

Reports suggest Sporting CP are ready to let Viktor Gyokeres leave for a fee of around €60m-€70m next summer.

The Sweden international’s contract at Sporting Lisbon is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with the 26-year-old striker following the arrival of former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as new manager of the club.

Gyokeres has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent months.