Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal and Bayern Munich target comments on Man Utd link

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim
New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres has commented on reports that he will leave to join Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The Sweden international has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with the 26-year-old striker and the arrival of Ruben Amorim as the next manager of the club have only made the reports stronger.

Asked about the potential of a move to United, Gyokeres told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “It’s not something I think about, nor something I care about. These are rumours, nothing concrete.

“Of course I want to finish the season at Sporting, I enjoy my time there. I don’t feel stressed about making a change in the future. We’ll see when the time comes.”

Gyokeres continued: “He (Amorim) probably already has strikers there. It’s very sad that he left (Sporting), but of course we understand the decision. He meant a lot to me, as he gave me an opportunity and helped me evolve a lot.

“Now we are looking forward to working with the new coach (Joao Pereira).”

The Sweden international’s contract at Sporting Lisbon is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

