Sporting ready to sell highly-rated Newcastle, Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal target for just £63m

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres could reportedly be available for a cut-price fee next summer.

The Times reports that the Portuguese side could sell Viktor Gyokeres for as little as £63million next summer.

Sporting Lisbon and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs that have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old striker.

Manchester United announced Ruben Amorim as the next manager of the club last week and reports have suggested that Gyokeres could be the first player to follow him to Old Trafford.

The Sweden international’s contract at Sporting Lisbon is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

Coventry have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Gyokeres, after the Swede left the club for Sporting Lisbon in a £20million deal last summer.