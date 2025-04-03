Bayern Munich and Leverkusen join Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton in race for Brazilian winger

Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Inter are all reportedly keeping close tabs on Marseille winger Luis Henrique.

French outlet Foot Mercato reports of the interest from the three clubs in signing the Brazilian winger in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Brazil and Marseille winger Luis Henrique. Photo by Shutterstock.

Marseille would reportedly be prepared to let the winger leave if they get an offer in excess of €30 million this summer.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton have all watched the winger in action in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season, but would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

Luis Henrique joined Marseille from Brazilian side Botafogo back in 2020, but struggled during his first years at the French club.