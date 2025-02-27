BBC pundit slams ‘awful’ Newcastle star

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has come under strong criticism from BBC pundit John Anderson.

Anderson slammed the Brazilian’s performance as the Magpies lost 2-0 against Liverpool at Anfield last night.

Guimaraes was one of the players at fault for Liverpool’s second goal and have shown poor form in recent games for Newcastle.

“I think he’s been awful lately,” Anderson said on BBC Newcastle.

“He looked like he couldn’t run, looked like he was chasing shadows, I think he’s been poor for a while.”