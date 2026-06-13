Birmingham and West Ham suffer blow in chase for key Middlesbrough man

Kieran Scott is not expected to leave Middlesbrough this summer despite interest from Birmingham City and West Ham United.

The highly-rated head of football has been linked with both Championship clubs, who are looking to reshape their recruitment structures ahead of busy windows.

According to The Northern Echo, Scott has no interest in swapping Middlesbrough for either St Andrew’s or the London Stadium.

The 42-year-old is focused on helping Boro build a squad capable of going one step further after last season’s play-off disappointment.

Scott is valued highly on Teesside after playing a key role in profitable recruitment work. Middlesbrough have made strong returns on players such as Morgan Rogers, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Rav van den Berg and Finn Azaz during his time at the club.

Boro are planning another active summer, with attacking reinforcements, midfield additions, a left-back and goalkeeping cover all on the agenda.