Birmingham and Wolves eye £4m move for MLS breakout striker

Birmingham City and Wolves are both showing interest in Real Salt Lake striker Sergi Solans as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

The72 reports that the Championship rivals are eyeing a move for the 24-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakout campaign in MLS. A fee of around £4million is believed to be enough to land the Spanish forward.

Solans has made a fast impact since joining Real Salt Lake, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 14 games.

His rise follows an unusual route, having developed at Girona before moving to the United States and impressing in college soccer with Oregon State and UCLA.

Birmingham could view Solans as a potential replacement if Jay Stansfield leaves amid Premier League interest. Wolves, meanwhile, are also reshaping their forward line after relegation.

With both clubs chasing more firepower, Solans could become one of the more intriguing Championship targets of the window.