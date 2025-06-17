Birmingham, Hull and Norwich tracking Arminia Bielefeld star

Birmingham City, Hull City and Norwich City are all targeting Arminia Bielefeld full-back Louis Oppie, according to Football Insider.

Oppie, 23, impressed last season with 16 goal contributions, including five goals and 11 assists.

His standout performances in the DfB Pokal, where he helped knock out top-tier sides like Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen, have caught the eye of English clubs.

Birmingham, newly promoted to the Championship, are looking to strengthen their squad and view Oppie as a strong option at left-back.

With only a year left on his contract, the German defender could be available at a reasonable fee – sparking strong interest across the league.