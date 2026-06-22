Birmingham slap huge £25m price tag on Ipswich and Hull City target

Birmingham City have placed a £25million valuation on Jay Stansfield as Ipswich Town and Hull City consider summer moves for the striker.

Football Insider reports that both newly-promoted clubs are keen on the 23-year-old as they look to add more firepower for their Premier League campaigns.

Stansfield is understood to tick several boxes for Ipswich and Hull, with his mobility, work rate and finishing making him an attractive option.

Birmingham, however, are in no mood to lose him cheaply. The Blues paid a League One record fee of around £15million to sign Stansfield from Fulham in 2024 and would expect a major profit if he leaves.

The forward scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the Championship last season, despite Birmingham failing to mount a serious play-off push.

Ipswich and Hull are both looking for attacking upgrades, but Birmingham’s asking price could make this a difficult deal to pull off.