Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday eye Aston Villa prospect

Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly targeting Aston Villa defender Triston Rowe for a loan move this summer.

Both Championship clubs are looking to strengthen ahead of the 2025/26 season and Rowe, 18, is viewed as a promising addition who could add quality and versatility in defence.

The right-back has impressed at youth level for Villa, featuring regularly for their U21 side and representing England at U18 and U19 levels. Despite not making his senior debut yet, his development has caught the eye.

According to Football Insider, enquiries have already been made by both clubs, with Villa open to a loan deal to aid Rowe’s first-team progression.

Rowe’s ability to play as a right-back, wing-back or centre-back makes him an appealing target for both sides in the 2025 summer transfer window.