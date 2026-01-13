Blackburn, Hull and Preston North End keeping tabs on Ligue 2 defender

Riverside Stand at Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Shutterstock.

Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Preston North End have all emerged as contenders to land Troyes defender Ismael Boura as the January window gathers pace.

The attacking left-back has caught the eye in France with his pace, energy and end product, becoming a key figure in Troyes’ promotion push.

According to Football Insider, the Championship trio have formally registered their interest after tracking the 25-year-old’s impressive campaign, where he has contributed goals and assists from defence.

Preston and Hull are both chasing Premier League promotion and believe Boura could provide a major upgrade down the left side, while Blackburn are also monitoring the situation closely.

Boura has previously starred in Ligue 1 with Lens and is a full Comoros international. A move would mark his first spell outside France and could ignite a fierce bidding race before deadline day.

