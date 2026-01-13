Blackburn, Hull and Preston North End keeping tabs on Ligue 2 defender

Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Preston North End have all emerged as contenders to land Troyes defender Ismael Boura as the January window gathers pace.

The attacking left-back has caught the eye in France with his pace, energy and end product, becoming a key figure in Troyes’ promotion push.

According to Football Insider, the Championship trio have formally registered their interest after tracking the 25-year-old’s impressive campaign, where he has contributed goals and assists from defence.

Preston and Hull are both chasing Premier League promotion and believe Boura could provide a major upgrade down the left side, while Blackburn are also monitoring the situation closely.

Boura has previously starred in Ligue 1 with Lens and is a full Comoros international. A move would mark his first spell outside France and could ignite a fierce bidding race before deadline day.