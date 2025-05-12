Blackburn, QPR and Hull City eye Swansea striker

Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Hull City are reportedly battling to sign Swansea City forward Jerry Yates ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Derby County, where he netted 10 goals and registered four assists in 42 Championship appearances.

Despite his strong contribution, Derby are not expected to pursue a permanent deal, leaving Yates’ future uncertain.

With his contract at Swansea running until 2026, the Welsh club may be open to offers in the 2025 summer transfer window.

According to FootballInsider, the Championship trio are keeping close tabs on the striker, while interest from MLS sides has also emerged.

With 41 goals in 194 second-tier games, Yates brings proven experience and work rate.