Exclusive: Middlesbrough join Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday in race for Man Utd starlet

Middlesbrough have entered the race to sign Manchester United youngster Toby Collyer on loan this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that Middlesbrough has joined Championship rivals Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday in pursuit of the highly rated midfielder.

Hull and Wednesday have already expressed strong interest in the 20-year-old, who is expected to leave Old Trafford temporarily for first-team experience.

Now, Boro are considering a move of their own, keen to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Toby Collyer has been on the fringes of the United first team and a loan to the Championship could provide the perfect platform for his development.

With three clubs now in the mix, the competition for his signature is set to intensify in the coming weeks.