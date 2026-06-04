Bolton and Blackburn set for £1m Liverpool transfer battle

Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson is reportedly attracting interest from Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers ahead of a potential summer move.

The Daily Mail claims Bolton are preparing a bid for the 22-year-old, who is ready to leave Anfield permanently after two impressive loan spells at Dundee United.

Liverpool are believed to value Stephenson at around £1million, including add-ons.

The midfielder enhanced his reputation in Scotland and was named Dundee United’s young player of the year after a strong campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

Bolton are now looking to move first as they plan for life in the Championship following promotion. However, Blackburn are also monitoring the situation and could step in if Bolton fail to meet Liverpool’s asking price.

Stephenson has reached the stage where regular football is vital, making a permanent exit increasingly likely.