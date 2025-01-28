Bolton set to beat Charlton and Bristol Rovers in race for Cardiff striker

Bolton are reportedly set to win the race to sign Cardiff City striker Kion Etete on loan in January.

Etete has also been linked with the likes of Charlton and Bristol Rovers and will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Journalist Darren Witcoop now reports that Bolton are set to beat their rivals to Etete’s loan signature in the 2025 January transfer window.

The 23-year-old former Tottenham striker has been strongly linked with a move away from Cardiff City this month.

Kion Etete is yet to feature for Cardiff City this season due to an injury problem, but he is now reportedly back in action.

Etete is behind the likes of Callum Robinson, Yousef Salech and Isaak Davies in the pecking order at Cardiff City.