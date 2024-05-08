Borussia Dortmund target Newcastle United youngster

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in Newcastle United’s left-back Lewis Hall, as the young defender’s future becomes uncertain at St. James’ Park.

Despite being set for a permanent £35 million transfer from Chelsea, Hall has managed only 697 minutes across all competitions this season, raising doubts about his role under manager Eddie Howe.

Dortmund, currently pushing for a Champions League final spot, sees potential in Lewis Hall as they look to bolster their defense for the upcoming campaign, according to GiveMeSport.

With Newcastle planning a squad overhaul, Hall, admired for his talent by Howe, could find himself heading to the Bundesliga if he does not fit into Newcastle’s immediate plans.

The German giants are prepared to offer Hall a pathway to first-team football in the 2024 transfer window, amid competitive pressures at Newcastle.