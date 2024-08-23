Bournemouth eye move for Chelsea star

Bournemouth are reportedly in talks to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan for the season.

Arrizabalaga, who has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, has become a top target for the south coast club as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

The Athletic reports that while Bournemouth are leading the chase, other clubs are also monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation.

With his contract expiring in 2025, Kepa may need to extend his deal before any potential loan move.

Last season, Kepa Arrizabalaga spent time on loan at Real Madrid, making 20 appearances before losing his starting spot.