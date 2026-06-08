Brentford and Ipswich join huge race for Ligue 1 assist machine

Brentford and Ipswich Town have joined the growing race for Paris FC attacker Ilan Kebbal as Premier League interest around the Algerian international intensifies.

The 27-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to England after a standout Ligue 1 campaign.

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Football Insider, Brentford and Ipswich are now among the clubs exploring a deal for Kebbal, whose camp are speaking to several sides.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, has also reported interest from Marseille, adding another major name to the chase.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Sunderland were previously linked with the right-sided attacker in January.

However, Brentford and Ipswich appear to have moved into a stronger position as they search for more creativity in wide areas.

Kebbal scored nine goals and provided four assists in 29 league games last season. Marseille can offer European football, but the Premier League is believed to be his preferred destination.

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