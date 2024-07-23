Brentford and West Ham join Everton in race for Juventus star

Brentford and West Ham have reportedly joined Everton in the race for Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Juventus are looking to cash in on some players in order to free up funds to bring in up to three more players in the summer transfer window.

Tuttosport reports that new Juventus coach Thiago Motta is ready to sell Milik as he is not prepared to rely on the Poland striker.

Arkadiusz Milik has been struggling with an ankle injury and missed the Euros 2024 with the Polish national team.

Brentford, West Ham and Everton face competition from Spanish giants Sevilla in the race to sign the striker.