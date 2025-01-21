Brentford closing in on signing Ajax and Brighton target

Brentford are reportedly closing in on the signing of right-back Michael Kayode from Fiorentina.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in Italian football and came close to joining Brentford on loan in August.

Brentford are now pushing to close the signing of Michael Kayode on an initial loan in the 2025 January transfer window.

Reports suggest a deal would include an option to make the move permanent if a certain number of appearances are made.

Brentford are keen for the youngster to come in with Mads Roerslev expected to leave the club and join German side Wolfsburg.

Roerslev is expected to undergo a medical in Germany this week.