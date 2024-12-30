Brentford, Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Ham target open to January move to Newcastle

Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov is reportedly open to joining Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is keen to add to his defensive options and sees the 20-year-old as an ideal addition to his squad.

Chelsea, Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Tottenham and West Ham have all been linked with the defender in recent weeks.

Beside the interest from the Premier League, there are also the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Atalanta and Marseille who have shown interest in the youngster.

Newcastle World reports that Khusanov has told his agent Jorge Mendes to try find him a new club in January and Newcastle is one of the clubs that the defender would prefer joining.