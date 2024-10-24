Brentford, Crystal Palace, Newcastle Utd, Brighton and West Ham tracking young centre-back

Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League.

TBR Football reports that Chelsea, Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Tottenham and West Ham are all chasing the 20-year-old defender.

Newcastle United have had a poor start to the season and are expected to be looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Abdukodir Khusanov is one of the players that the Magpies have identified ahead of January.

Beside the interest from the Premier League, there are also the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Atalanta and Marseille who have shown interest in the youngster.