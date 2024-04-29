Brentford join Liverpool in chase for Belgian winger

Brentford has joined the race for PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko, intensifying the competition with Liverpool, who previously showed interest.

The Bees are looking to replace their top striker Ivan Toney, who is likely to depart this summer amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Johan Bakayoko has been in excellent form this season, contributing 13 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, playing a pivotal role in PSV’s likely Eredivisie triumph.

Last year, Brentford had made a substantial £30 million offer for Bakayoko, showcasing their ongoing interest in securing the prolific forward’s services.

Manchester City have previously also shown an interest in PSV winger Bakayoko.