Brentford join Newcastle, Aston Villa, Napoli and AC Milan in race for Bournemouth star

Brentford have entered the race to sign Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

The 23-year-old has informed Bournemouth of his desire to explore new opportunities, attracting interest from several clubs in England and abroad.

West London side Brentford are expected to make an approach soon, with the need for a new wide player heightened following Bryan Mbeumo’s £71m move to Manchester United.

Ouattara has earlier in the 2025 summer transfer window, also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Napoli and AC Milan.

Ouattara, who joined Bournemouth from FC Lorient in January 2023 for £20m, still has three years remaining on his contract. The Cherries are reluctant to sell but could sanction a deal if their valuation is met.

The Burkina Faso international recorded 11 goal contributions in the Premier League last season.