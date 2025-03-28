Newcastle, Aston Villa, Napoli and AC Milan target Bournemouth winger

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Napoli and AC Milan are all reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara this summer.

CaughtOffside reports that Bournemouth ‘could accept offers’ of around €40 million for Dango Ouattara in the summer transfer window.

The report claims Newcastle, Aston Villa, Napoli and AC Milan are all admirers of the 23-year-old.

The Burkina Faso international can play both as a winger or wing-back and has impressed for the Cherries in the Premier League this season.

Ouattara’s current contract with Bournemouth is set to expire in 2028, securing the club a strong position in any talks over an exit.