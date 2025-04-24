Brentford, Leeds Utd, Leicester and Celtic tracking 19-year-old forward

Brentford, Leeds United, Leicester City and Celtic are reportedly all interested in AC Ajaccio forward Moussa Soumano.

Africa Foot reports that AC Ajaccio will face a challenge to keep the 19-year-old at the club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Moussa Soumano is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, with his current deal with AC Ajaccio expiring in June 2026.

Soumano has become a first-team regular at the French club and has impressed scouts from clubs across Europe, including the four British clubs.

Africa Foot reports that all the four clubs are keen on signing the teenager this summer.

The report claims that Italian outfit Atalanta are also keeping a close eye on the forward.