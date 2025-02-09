Brentford lining up summer swoop for Preston youngster

Brentford are reportedly considering making a summer move for Preston youngster Theo Mawene.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that Brentford are monitoring the highly-rated 17-year-old.

Theo Mawene made his league debut for Preston under Ryan Lowe at the end of last season, but has yet to break into Paul Heckingbottom’s first-team at the club.

The youngster will be a free agent in the summer if he does not agree new terms at Deepdale, but Brentford would still need to pay a compensation fee to the Championship side.

The report suggests that Brentford are hopeful of securing the youngster to a deal, well ahead of the summer transfer window.