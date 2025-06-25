Premier League relegation odds revealed: Is your club in danger for 2025/26?

With the 2025/26 season just around the corner, football betting markets have released early football odds for relegation – and it doesn’t look good for some newly promoted sides.

Sunderland top the list of likely relegation candidates at 1.27, reflecting concerns over their lack of Premier League experience.

Burnley aren’t far behind at 1.37, as doubts remain over their squad depth despite a strong defensive record in the Championship.

Leeds United, returning to the top flight, are priced at 1.77 to go down, as bookmakers remain cautious about their ability to adapt quickly.

Wolves (4.30) and Brentford (5.40) are next in line, with questions around squad turnover and consistency.

Fulham (7.00), West Ham, Everton, and Crystal Palace (all 8.00) are seen as outside contenders for the drop.

Expect these football odds to shift as transfer business heats up – and survival strategies begin to unfold.