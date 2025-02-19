Brighton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Newcastle Utd keeping tabs on Monaco star

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all reportedly showing interest in Monaco star Mika Biereth

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that the four Premier League clubs have scouts that are following the development of the striker.

Mika Biereth left Arsenal for Austrian side Sturm Graz in a £3.4 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

After having impressed for Sturm Graz, the young striker completed a permanent move to Monaco last month for a fee worth up to £12.5 million.

The fee now looks like a bargain after Biereth’s impressive start to life at Monaco, with the 21-year-old recently scoring two hat-tricks.

Mika Biereth signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Monaco when he joined the club in January.