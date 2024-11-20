Brighton, Ipswich and Southampton join Newcastle, AC Milan and Barcelona in chase for Brazilian winger

Brighton, Ipswich and Southampton are all reportedly interested in signing Vasco da Gama winger Rayan.

GIVEMESPORT reports that the three Premier League clubs are all considering making a move for the winger in the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old has a whopping £53.4million release clause, but reports have previously suggested that Vasco da Gama could be willing to sell for around £15million.

Previous reports have also suggested that the likes of Newcastle United, Lyon, AC Milan, Porto and Barcelona are also interested in the Vasco da Gama winger.

GIVEMESPORT describes Rayan as an “extremely dangerous forward with electric pace”.