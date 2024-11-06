Newcastle, Lyon, AC Milan, Porto and Barca keeping tabs on Brazilian winger

Newcastle United are reportedly one of a long list of clubs interested in Brazilian winger Rayan.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that the likes of Newcastle United, Lyon, AC Milan, Porto and Barcelona are interested in the Vasco da Gama winger.

The 18-year-old has a whopping £53.4million release clause, but reports have previously suggested that Vasco da Gama could be willing to sell for around £15million.

Spanish outlet Lyon has previously reported that French giants Lyon have already made a bid of €14million for Rayan, but it is yet to be accepted.

Brazilian outlet Vascaino has previously reported on the interest from Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Tottenham.