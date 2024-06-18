Brighton open talks with Leeds over Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool target

Brighton have entered into negotiations with Leeds United over the potential transfer of winger Crysencio Summerville, as reported by talkSPORT.

The 22-year-old Dutchman, valued at £30 million, is expected to leave Leeds after their failure to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Summerville, under contract until September 2026, has caught the eye of several top clubs. Alongside Brighton, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool are also showing strong interest in him.

Crysencio Summerville joined Leeds from Feyenoord in 2020 and has since become a crucial player, amassing 25 goals and 12 assists in 89 games.

His standout performance last season, featuring 19 goals and nine assists, earned him the Championship Player of the Year title.