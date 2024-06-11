Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool target happy to stay at Leeds

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is attracting significant interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Fulham and Brighton, according to TEAMtalk.

Summerville has previously also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Despite this, the 22-year-old is happy to stay at Elland Road and aims to help Leeds regain their Premier League status.

Crysencio Summerville has made no plans to leave and is focused on avoiding any fallout with the fans. However, Leeds might need to sell their star player to comply with Profit and Sustainability regulations, given their financial challenges.

The Dutch youth international has a £30 million price tag, which one of the interested Premier League clubs could meet.

While Summerville waits to see how the transfer window unfolds, Leeds may have to consider selling him if they can’t generate funds through other player sales in the 2024 summer transfer window.

This scenario could see him move on despite his desire to remain with the club.