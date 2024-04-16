Carragher warns Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd not to sign Everton star

Jamie Carragher has advised Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to avoid pursuing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Despite the growing interest from major Premier League clubs, Carragher criticized Onana’s performance, particularly after Everton’s 6-0 defeat to Chelsea, suggesting the player lacks substantial impact beyond energizing the crowd.

Onana, valued over £50 million by Everton, had attracted attention from United and Arsenal, with Chelsea also expressing interest.

However, Carragher’s remarks highlight concerns about Amadou Onana‘s consistency and influence in matches, casting doubt on his suitability for top-tier clubs.

“I must say this, Onana is a player who Everton may have to sell with the situation that they find themselves in financially,” Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.

“He came in with a huge reputation. Frank Lampard brought him in, he looks the part, did really well I think for Belgium at Wembley and there was talk of him going to other big clubs.

“I don’t see it. I haven’t since he’s been there.

“I don’t know what he is. Is he a holding midfield player? Does he get forward? Does he get involved?

“The only thing I have seen him do is try to lift the crowd, that is all I ever see him do when he plays for Everton.”