Chelsea and Spurs eye Danish youngster

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on Lecce’s talented left-back Patrick Dorgu, despite the player recently renewing his contract, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old Danish international had a breakthrough in the Serie A last season and has impressed with 43 appearances and three goals since.

Dorgu, valued at £30 million, was a bargain signing for Lecce in 2022, costing just £165,000 from FC Nordsjaelland. His performances have solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s top young defenders.

Spurs are currently leading the race for his signature, but Patrick Dorgu’s boyhood love for Chelsea may play a role in his final decision.

The clubs are closely monitoring his progress ahead of the January transfer window.