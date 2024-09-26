Chelsea and Spurs target Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Francis Onyeka is reportedly being scouted by a number of Premier League clubs.

FootballTransfers reports that the Leverkusen Under-19 star is being scouted by both Chelsea and Tottenham.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reportedly had scouts watching the 17-year-old while he was in charge at Leicester City as well.

Francis Onyeka has already earned several call ups for the Germany Under-18s international team.

The youngster can play both as a central attacking midfielder, central midfielder or as a left winger.

Reports suggest that Leverkusen will fight to keep Onyeka at the BayArena, as they focus on investing in their young academy players to help them build on their recent success in the Bundesliga.