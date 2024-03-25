Chelsea eyes Italian sensation in Premier League tug-of-war

Chelsea have entered the battle for Torino’s versatile wing-back, Raoul Bellanova, following his stellar senior debut for Italy.

The 23-year-old, lauded for his adaptability on both flanks, caught the eye with an outstanding performance against Ecuador, further inflating his market appeal.

Already on the radar of Manchester United, West Ham, and Aston Villa, Bellanova’s recent acclaim has prompted Chelsea to consider him as a potential solution to their defensive needs, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Raoul Bellanova have made a significant impact at Torino with one goal and five assists across 28 appearances since his €7m transfer from Cagliari.

Bellanova’s journey from the Milan academy to becoming Italy’s latest promising talent has seen his value skyrocket, drawing Premier League attention to his doorstep.