West Ham join Aston Villa and Man Utd in race for Serie A star

West Ham have reportedly placed Torino defender Raoul Bellanova at the top of their list of summer targets.

The Hammers’ plans could potentially be sidelining Premier League rivals Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old right wing-back, a product of AC Milan’s youth system and a recent fixture in Torino’s lineup, has been pivotal with one goal and five assists across 28 league matches this season.

His ascent has not only led to his first call-up for Italy but also attracted significant attention from Premier League clubs.

Despite interest from Manchester United, who considered selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Aston Villa, it is the Hammers who are poised to make a decisive move, according to Tuttosport.

With a €25m price tag set by Torino, West Ham’s urgency for a right-back, especially with potential departures looming, could see Raoul Bellanova donning claret and blue, aligning with David Moyes’ strategic summer planning.