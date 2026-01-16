Chelsea join Liverpool and Man Utd in chase as Owls fight to keep hold of wonderkid

Sheffield Wednesday are fighting to keep hold of teenage star Yisa Alao as Premier League heavyweights circle Hillsborough.

The 17-year-old full-back has burst onto the scene this season and is now attracting serious attention after impressing at senior level.

According to The Star, Chelsea have now joined Liverpool and Manchester United in submitting bids for Alao, ramping up the pressure on the Championship strugglers.

Mid-level six-figure offers are understood to be on the table, highlighting how highly the teenager is rated.

Despite the growing interest, Wednesday remain determined to retain Alao and have offered him his first professional contract. Head coach Henrik Pedersen is keen to build around the youngster, who recently made his first FA Cup start.

However, with top clubs pushing hard and financial uncertainty still hovering, the Owls may soon face a major decision over one of their brightest prospects.