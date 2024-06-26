Chelsea open talks with Newcastle over Arsenal and Barcelona target

Chelsea have entered into discussions with Newcastle United over a potential move for striker Alexander Isak, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues have shown a strong interest in the Swedish international, and talks between the clubs have taken place.

Chelsea are aware that securing Isak’s signature would require a club-record fee, surpassing the £115 million they paid for Moises Caicedo.

Alexander Isak, who netted 25 goals last season, is highly sought after in Europe. Newcastle paid £63 million to sign him from Real Sociedad in 2022, and his market value has since soared.

In two seasons at St James’ Park, he has scored 35 goals, establishing himself as a top Premier League striker.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe aims to retain key players like Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, but the club acknowledges that every player has a price under Profit and Sustainability Rules.