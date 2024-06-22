Chelsea set to sign £19m-rated Aston Villa youngster

Chelsea are reportedly close to securing a deal for Aston Villa’s teenage talent Omari Kellyman.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the two clubs are nearing an agreement worth £19 million.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder still needs to undergo a medical and agree on personal terms with Chelsea.

Omari Kellyman joined Villa’s academy from Derby County in 2022 and made his first-team debut in 2023.

Despite signing a long-term contract at Villa Park in October, the promising youngster is now poised for a move to Stamford Bridge.